Gaza: Hospitals under siege, health workers killed & resources cut off - Gaza health director

Hospitals under siege in Gaza as health workers killed and resources cut off Gaza health director

Mounir Al-Barsh, General Director of the Health Ministry in Gaza, joins Al Jazeera's live from Gaza City. He reports that Kamal al-Adwan Hospital is under siege as Israeli forces have stormed the facility, with Al-Awdan and the Indonesian hospitals also surrounded.

According to Al-Barsh, Kamal al-Adwan Hospital is sheltering over 160 patients, Al-Awdan over 120, and the Indonesian hospital about 140, despite escalating attacks. He adds that Israeli forces targeted critical areas, including the oxygen station and electricity supply, causing the deaths of two children. Several doctors were arrested, and two healthcare workers, Dr. Tahir and nurse Mohamed Suleiman, were killed, joining the emergency doctor, Dr. Mohamed Ghanim, who was killed the previous day.



