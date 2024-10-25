BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Gaza: Hospitals under siege, health workers killed & resources cut off - Gaza health director
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
58 views • 6 months ago

Hospitals under siege in Gaza as health workers killed and resources cut off Gaza health director

Mounir Al-Barsh, General Director of the Health Ministry in Gaza, joins Al Jazeera's live from Gaza City. He reports that Kamal al-Adwan Hospital is under siege as Israeli forces have stormed the facility, with Al-Awdan and the Indonesian hospitals also surrounded.

According to Al-Barsh, Kamal al-Adwan Hospital is sheltering over 160 patients, Al-Awdan over 120, and the Indonesian hospital about 140, despite escalating attacks. He adds that Israeli forces targeted critical areas, including the oxygen station and electricity supply, causing the deaths of two children. Several doctors were arrested, and two healthcare workers, Dr. Tahir and nurse Mohamed Suleiman, were killed, joining the emergency doctor, Dr. Mohamed Ghanim, who was killed the previous day.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy