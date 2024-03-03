Alex Collier - Question and Answer Webinar 49 - March 1, 2024

Alex hosted his 49th *LIVE* Question and Answer webinar on March 1, 2024. The webinar was just over two hours and forty-one minutes in length. This webinar included a short monologue before Alex answered questions. Hosted by James Harkin from AlexCollier.org and the former radio host for Wolf Spirit Radio JayPee. Alex presented great insight into what is happening in this world and beyond.

In just over two hours and forty-one minutes, Alex answered 28 questions. Some of the questions had multiple parts, so Alex spent time answering these questions thoroughly. Due to character limits in the description, here are the top 15 questions that have been paraphrased and voted up by webinar attendees:

* How long could it take for the earth to move through the fourth and into the fifth density?

* Can the Quantum Healing Systems device help to eliminate heavy metals and parasites?

* Is the Caucasian appearance related to the Nordic ET races?

* Are humans gifted in manifesting our reality, and what about other lifeforms on earth?

* Do the Andromedans have a chakra system similar to humans?

* Are wars cover-ups for classified activities?

* Did the Axis of Evil win WW2 since many high-ranking officials could relocate unhindered?

* Will President Donald Trump bring back the World's Fair in 2025?

* What is the real purpose of the ISS and space shuttle programmes?

* Where is Catherine, Princess of Wales?

* How do organic craft operate if the connected pilot dies?

* Is President Donald Trump in the Cheyenne Mountain Complex in Colorado?

* What can you tell us about the nine that live in the void?

* Are there any further countries changing to an asset-back monetary system?

* Do in vitro fertilized embryos (IVF) stored outside the uterus have a soul?

* Can we prevent soul harvesting?

* Do the Andromedans have hobbies, and what else do they do in their spare time?

* The music in the trailer is just in the trailer and not the entire webinar.

