The secret Masonic Victory of World War Two part 1

The Real War on Women: Plunging Fertility Rates Just as sperm counts for men are plunging worldwide, female fertility rates are showing a similar decline. America’s total fertility rate is now below the replacement rate, at 1.93 for the average woman. This figure hasn’t been above the replacement rate of 2.1 children since the early 70’s. While second wave feminism has framed women’s reproductive rights around the issue of abortion, concerns about plunging fertility rates have gone unaddressed. There are numerous health and environmental factors which are contributing to declining fertility, including genetically modified foods and vaccines.

Estrogen Mimickers Causing Cancer Growing concern over how estrogen mimickers pose a huge health threat to women is also another issue that mainstream feminism has failed to address. Many of the transnational corporations that bankroll feminism would be directly impacted if estrogen mimickers, found in pharmaceuticals, pesticides, cosmetic products and industrial by-products, were banned, which is a primary reason why establishment feminism sidelines the problem. Last year, researchers at Duke University linked environmental exposure to bisphenol A, a common plastic, with disruption of a gene necessary for proper functioning of nerve cells. Estrogen mimickers are causing cells to rapidly grow out of control, leading to the formation of cancerous tumors.Breast cancer amongst women is surging. “15 million years of ‘healthy life’ were lost worldwide in 2008 due to women dying early or being ill with the disease,” according to scientific studies. Conclusion The good news is that many women are losing faith in second wave feminism. Recent polls show that a minority of women – 38 per cent – consider themselves feminists, while 72 per cent of Americans as a whole do not consider themselves to be feminists. An increasing understanding of the fact that establishment feminism is a political dogma exclusively designed to achieve social engineering while ignoring real women’s rights issues has led to many former feminists renouncing their involvement in feminism, which is increasingly becoming a fringe movement that has succeeded only in discrediting itself.