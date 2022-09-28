Does This Law Change After Second Birth?

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Master Lama Rasaji Describes Second Birth And The Changes We Will Notice In Our Daily Life. Did You Know Master Jesus Talked About This?
Listen In To Learn More.
This Segment Is From The Patriot & Lama Show Episode 46, Law Of Assumption. You Can Watch The Full Episode Here: https://rasaji.com/the-patriot-lama-show-episode-46-law-of-assumption/