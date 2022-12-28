Mongolian Beef.

People in Mongolia have got a beef with the government. December 10, 2022 marked the sixth consecutive day of anti-corruption demonstrations at Sukhbaatar Square in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Among the many banners, slogans, and personal messages, protestors are demanding that Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai’s government unveil the hidden “coal mafia” to the public.





The demonstrations, which began on December 5, took place despite freezing temperatures reaching -30 degrees Celsius and are the biggest protests in the country since 1991. After years of injustice, inequality, and inefficiency, the Ministry of Justice now has to answer to the public.





Since the mining boom in 2011, inequality between the rich and the working class has skyrocketed, whether viewed in terms of the income gap or overall purchasing power. Following the public’s demand to release the names of alleged coal thieves, people are sharing stories of corruption in the coal and mining industries, many involving mining conglomerate families. Some referred back to the 2016 Panama Papers, which involved former Prime Minister Batbold Sukhbaatar’s offshore accounts. Batbold still serves as a member of parliament.





The overall frustration and anger of the Mongolian people is understandable. The dilemma they face is that the mining conglomerates play a major role in decision-making and contribute tremendously to the national economy, and the rich get richer while the poor get poorer. This six-day demonstration is stems from this problem: The Mongolian people have had enough and they want equality. By taking to the streets they are saying enough is enough, they do not want to hear political rhetoric or narratives, they want to see crystal-clear action from the Ministry of Justice and from the Office of the Prime Minister.





https://thediplomat.com/2022/12/anti-corruption-protests-pressure-the-government-of-mongolia/





