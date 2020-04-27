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Texas to Close its 17 Million Dollar Medical Shelter at NRG without using it!!?
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359 views • April 27, 2020
In Texas Harris County to close $17M medical shelter at NRG without using it!?
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said Friday she will close the pop-up medical shelter erected earlier this month at NRG Park, a venture that cost millions of dollars and was set up in case COVID-19 cases surged past existing hospital capacity.
That has not happened, and Hidalgo said health officials now have determined the area’s hospitals can withstand the caseload.
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said Friday she will close the pop-up medical shelter erected earlier this month at NRG Park, a venture that cost millions of dollars and was set up in case COVID-19 cases surged past existing hospital capacity.
That has not happened, and Hidalgo said health officials now have determined the area’s hospitals can withstand the caseload.
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