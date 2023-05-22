Spoil alert, laatste deel van de bijbel 😉🙏

The last one in dutch.In gedachten lees ik het voor aan kinderen, maar dit is voor iedereen. Hoe vaak wordt deze tekst nu niet ontleed? Het merk van het beest, de duivelse invloeden, het bedrog. We hebben ogen om te zien en oren om te horen. Wie is volgens jou de AntiChrist? Hij is een mens nu op aarde. Wie bespot Gods' woord? Wie eist aanbidding? Wie zal A.I. gebruiken om ons te doden? Wie ontwapent het volk? Wie onderschat onze kracht in God?Jezus, de enige die de duivel kan verslaan, komt terug voor hen die sterk gebleven zullen zijn en Hem als redder accepteren. 🙏🌞💕
