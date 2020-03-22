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China = China
The Narrow Path
The Narrow Path
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112 views • March 22, 2020
The pandemic in 1918 was called the Spanish Flu, the one in 1957 was named the Asian Flu, and the one in 1968 was referred to as the Hong Kong Flu. Because the Corona Virus (covid-19) was born in China, has been labeled, The Chinese Virus.

But some folks say it's inappropriate to call this virus by its place of origin. They say it's politically incorrect, or racist, or xenophobic to call the virus from China, the Chinese virus. Really?

Steve Gregg, host of The Narrow Path radio program, helps a caller understand that a virus from China is a Chinese virus.
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healthcurrent eventspoliticspandemic
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy