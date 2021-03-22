Spanish Flu - Alberta Pastor Released

The Flu Pandemic of 1918Before COVID-19, the most severe pandemic in recent history was the 1918 influenza virus, often called “the Spanish Flu.” The virus infected roughly 500 million people—one-third of the world’s population—and caused 50 million deaths worldwide (double the number of deaths in World War I). In the United States, a quarter of the population caught the virus, 675,000 died, and life expectancy dropped by 12 years. With no vaccine to protect against the virus, people were urged to isolate, quarantine, practice good personal hygiene, and limit social interaction.The Spanish Flu Epidemic – The Worst Government Cover-Up In the History of the World That Killed 100 Million People!Shortly after the First World War, vaccine makers had an excess supply of vaccines (originally intended for soldiers to treat yellow fever), as a result of the relatively unexpected short duration of the war.A huge vaccination campaign was drummed up to vaccinate the population against “foreign illnesses” the troops were returning with. The vaccines administered to most of the population made people extremely ill with cases of high fever, extreme weakness, abdominal rash, and intestinal disturbances characteristic of typhoid, to name but a few symptoms.Jailed Alberta pastor expected to be released 'in coming days' after most charges withdrawnAn Alberta pastor jailed for breaching COVID-19 restrictions will be released from jail while awaiting trial on a single remaining charge, according to his lawyers.James Coates, the pastor at GraceLife Church west of Edmonton, remains charged under the Public Health Act for holding services while ignoring COVID-19 health restrictions.He was facing several charges under the Public Health Act, but his lawyers now say all but one of those has been withdrawn by prosecutors and that he could be released as soon as Friday.Erin O’Toole opens Conservative Convention with promise to have fewer ideasFacing weak poll numbers and internal questions about his leadership, Erin O’Toole opened the 2021 Conservative Party Convention with a fiery speech resolving to be even less thoughtful and interesting.“Canadians are making it clear that they don’t care for my ideas,” O’Toole said. “So I intend to have even fewer of them. You can’t hate what you don’t know, and I plan to make myself very unknown.”“I look forward to appearing in television commercials where I say that having an economy is good before asking viewers to visit my website,” O’Toole continued. “In an exciting revamp, we’ve added a picture of myself wearing a shirt that says ‘Jobs’ above the donation link.”Erin O'Toole says Conservatives must change or risk losing again to TrudeauIn his first major speech since winning the party's leadership race last year, Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole said today the party must appeal to more voters or risk losing more elections.During a 30-minute address to party delegates assembled for a three-day policy convention, O'Toole said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues to enjoy support despite a series of scandals and a muddled response to the COVID-19 pandemic because too many Canadians don't feel they have a home in the Conservative Party."We have lost two elections in five and a half years. In that time, we have had four leaders. We must present new ideas, not make the same arguments hoping that maybe this time more Canadians will come around to our position," O'Toole said.