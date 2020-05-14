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WHEN WILL THE LEFT STOP WITH THE RACE BAITING?
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Year after year, the Left keep the race issue well and alive. If we could get the Left to stop with all of the race baitings, we would have a better world for everyone. It looks like they have nothing to stand on, so they continue to create a race division. If we don't talk about what the Left is doing, we are only going to see more of it. We can't ignore the problems thinking they will go away.
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