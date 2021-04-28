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Seal #6- The Sixth Seal - Terror
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55 views • April 28, 2021
A brief discussion of the sixth of six seals found in Revelation 6 -- this is after The Four Horseman of the Apocalypse.
This video is part of a series that form a Timeline Proposition that explore the opening of the Seals as recorded in Revelation 6.
~~~~~~~
And So The Apocalypse Begins
Part One: The Horsemen Ride
Seal #6- The Sixth Seal - Terror
~~~~~~~
Bible References:
The Sixth Seal - Terror
Revelation 6:12-17
The 144,000
Revelation 7:1-8
The Tribulation Martyrs
Revelation 7:9-17
~~~~~~~
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https://odysee.com/@FiftyplusFreedom:9
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https://www.brighteon.com/channels/derrall
~~~~~~~
This video is part of a series that form a Timeline Proposition that explore the opening of the Seals as recorded in Revelation 6.
~~~~~~~
And So The Apocalypse Begins
Part One: The Horsemen Ride
Seal #6- The Sixth Seal - Terror
~~~~~~~
Bible References:
The Sixth Seal - Terror
Revelation 6:12-17
The 144,000
Revelation 7:1-8
The Tribulation Martyrs
Revelation 7:9-17
~~~~~~~
Follow Derrall on these Alternative Media:
Odysee
https://odysee.com/@FiftyplusFreedom:9
BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/derrall/
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/derrall
~~~~~~~
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