Corona5g (Reupload)

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I am unaware as to the original uploader of this video. It has seemingly been making the rounds on Facebook and I was luckily able to download it before it was deleted. I'm not telling you that this information presented in this video is true. I am simply providing an alternative perspective to that which is presented by the mainstream media. Take from it what you will.