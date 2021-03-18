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19 Die Following mRNA Jab In Ireland
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260 views • March 18, 2021
A so called care home in Ireland is reporting 9 deaths after the first jab in January followed by 10 more after the second jab in February.. This all done to keep them safe and free from covid? These care homes are nothing more than the controlled part of the experiment that is the covid vaccine program. This is sick and needs to be stopped!
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Links to articles in the episode:
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/health/covid-19-nine-die-in-trim-nursing-home-despite-having-had-first-vaccination-1.4508545?mode=amp
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/03/17/ireland-nine-nursing-home-residents-die-of-covid-19-despite-being-mrna-vaccinated/?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=eb1e8ea4911f0733e09a8f6c442d1bfa9e583f91-1616055188-0-AeGH5jMgavvCjwWEahDnVbhYslxhbxZR1aX_o117paUrX22g8WWp7pv_7oSCSsDqSa5wI8zSYlpIVa2_A2y7suKnjaViKUEaM8SMDWOR1DUqXQZto8LDheSj6PqAC8Piim3I_w64z0geo-sBkg94XOk_vBK6K8LWM11_DRQ5JlY6IDiIAKI7qliAOxJjg3XNjf-wWv9BxEAe0JBhl6xYlt8eFeOUqhNZolMTCLdbrRoV640YjqeqmVhKJq1MUtbNi3qq2-DFcXa_pmUvUXdDXFxgvndZbO6a8G_98jNkchdU__rdzzENuteW3EbifZEemem5DoIj2dyB7m6OpRiygcJ-NaL3C2kwVoRNxAo5V2Lklgkwzrb1D_W-M7U58-clp5svqiC76yeUTU6pFuqNnoM9gnOQne4Lz3zpZE5voc4ofe-TAThF9fheikXdVSo_yw
Thumbnail Link:
https://thecovidblog.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/St-Josephs-Community-Nursing-Unit-Trim-1170x658.jpeg
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
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Contact us: [email protected]
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Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
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Links to articles in the episode:
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/health/covid-19-nine-die-in-trim-nursing-home-despite-having-had-first-vaccination-1.4508545?mode=amp
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/03/17/ireland-nine-nursing-home-residents-die-of-covid-19-despite-being-mrna-vaccinated/?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=eb1e8ea4911f0733e09a8f6c442d1bfa9e583f91-1616055188-0-AeGH5jMgavvCjwWEahDnVbhYslxhbxZR1aX_o117paUrX22g8WWp7pv_7oSCSsDqSa5wI8zSYlpIVa2_A2y7suKnjaViKUEaM8SMDWOR1DUqXQZto8LDheSj6PqAC8Piim3I_w64z0geo-sBkg94XOk_vBK6K8LWM11_DRQ5JlY6IDiIAKI7qliAOxJjg3XNjf-wWv9BxEAe0JBhl6xYlt8eFeOUqhNZolMTCLdbrRoV640YjqeqmVhKJq1MUtbNi3qq2-DFcXa_pmUvUXdDXFxgvndZbO6a8G_98jNkchdU__rdzzENuteW3EbifZEemem5DoIj2dyB7m6OpRiygcJ-NaL3C2kwVoRNxAo5V2Lklgkwzrb1D_W-M7U58-clp5svqiC76yeUTU6pFuqNnoM9gnOQne4Lz3zpZE5voc4ofe-TAThF9fheikXdVSo_yw
Thumbnail Link:
https://thecovidblog.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/St-Josephs-Community-Nursing-Unit-Trim-1170x658.jpeg
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