Mrs. Davis (god-like AI) and Inception (2010) - Part 3: Piano-Janus Ritual Productions

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In this third-in-series installment, we feature scenes from the new Peacock Original, Mrs. Davis, a (really offensive!) show about a nun vs a god-like AI called Mrs. Davis. We also feature an interview of Hans Zimmer, as he shares about how, in the award winning film, Inception, the piano was leveraged to create the sound that represented time slowing down.
Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/PianoJanus3_MrsDavisInception.mp4
Find series playlist here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#pianoJanus
For Collateral study: Janus Ritual - Real, Effectual - and Common!
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2022/05/janus-ritual-real-effectual-and-common.html
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
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