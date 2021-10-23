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Former MSM Journalist Calls Out Relationship Between Big Pharma And The Media
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220 views • October 23, 2021
Former TV reporter Alison Morrow joins Kristi Leigh to discuss her journey out of the echo chamber that is the mainstream media and what she sees coming as many in the media are fired for not taking the Covid vaccine.
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