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Child Satanic Pedophilia Sex Trafficking Also Been Reported in All 50 U.S States [22.12.2021]
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10 views • December 23, 2021
“The idea that this crime doesn’t exist…there are thousands of victims and survivors who would absolutely disagree.”
O.U.R. Chief Legal Officer of International Operations Ali Serano discusses the reality of human trafficking, her hopes in being part of the solution, and how the increase in numbers over the years are far from fake.
Check out these related videos:
Direct Intervention of Human Trafficking...Why We Go Into The Darkness - OUR WHY Part 6.1
https://youtu.be/R0RZkavRwqI
Why Survivors of HUMAN TRAFFICKING come FIRST - OUR WHY Part 2
https://youtu.be/LWy9a7y8MVo
Want to get more involved with Operation Underground Railroad?
1. Subscribe to our channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/OURrescu...
2. Follow us on social:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ourrescue/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OURrescue
Twitter: https://www.facebook.com/OURrescue
3. Become an Abolitionist and Donate to End Human Trafficking:
https://my.ourrescue.org/products/DON...
#OURRescue
#HumanTraffickingStories
#TimBallard
416 Views dec 22, 2021
Operation Underground Railroad
123K subscribers
https://youtu.be/6ZL1BYl--CI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2PXDeXqqGQY_oQMbUBB01w
O.U.R. Chief Legal Officer of International Operations Ali Serano discusses the reality of human trafficking, her hopes in being part of the solution, and how the increase in numbers over the years are far from fake.
Check out these related videos:
Direct Intervention of Human Trafficking...Why We Go Into The Darkness - OUR WHY Part 6.1
https://youtu.be/R0RZkavRwqI
Why Survivors of HUMAN TRAFFICKING come FIRST - OUR WHY Part 2
https://youtu.be/LWy9a7y8MVo
Want to get more involved with Operation Underground Railroad?
1. Subscribe to our channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/OURrescu...
2. Follow us on social:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ourrescue/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OURrescue
Twitter: https://www.facebook.com/OURrescue
3. Become an Abolitionist and Donate to End Human Trafficking:
https://my.ourrescue.org/products/DON...
#OURRescue
#HumanTraffickingStories
#TimBallard
416 Views dec 22, 2021
Operation Underground Railroad
123K subscribers
https://youtu.be/6ZL1BYl--CI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2PXDeXqqGQY_oQMbUBB01w
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