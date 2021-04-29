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The Vaccine Wasn't Bought In For Covid... Covid Was Bought In For The Vaccine
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411 views • April 29, 2021
The Vaccine Wasn't Bought In For Covid... Covid Was Bought In For The Vaccine
Once you realize that everything else will make sense
DO NOT TAKE CV19 VACCINE OR PCR TEST
(EUGENICS, DEPOPULATION, MINDCONTROL, SURVEILLANCE TRACKING!)
Once you realize that everything else will make sense
DO NOT TAKE CV19 VACCINE OR PCR TEST
(EUGENICS, DEPOPULATION, MINDCONTROL, SURVEILLANCE TRACKING!)
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