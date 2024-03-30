What Just Happened Changed My LIFE FOR-EVER!! I went Ahead and Made the Folder Available. J I C

I went ahead and made the folder public so the Raw Info is out there in case anything were to happen then the Data would Still be available and Some one that was diligent could put together the Revelation and Manifestation that has Made sense of the Entire world and the History of the World and our Role in It !! All Glory to GOD and THANK GOD For The Hope and Courage to Face such a Horrifying future Reality .. Only by His Grace and Promises could my Faith get me through... Amen





Jonathan's videos can also be found on these other venues:

The Jonathan Kleck: https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384/videos

Odysee - (NEW - Jonathan): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

Odysee (old channel - Zach): https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a

Odysee (old channel - Cory): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

Brighteon (new channel, Cory Barbee): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc

Brighteon (old channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/

BitChute #2 (new channel, JonathanKleck2): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/

Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa

Twitter - https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck

Jonathan Kleck Uncensored - https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/

Keys To The Kingdom Of Heaven - https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/

THE END HAS COME - https://www.thisisitbe4thefire.com/

New Youtube (zach): https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos





*************************





To view or download all ofJonathan's video and images see the links below:

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n

Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes (new gallery): https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend/





The Jonathan Kleck

https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384/videos





Shared from and subscribe to:

The Jonathan Kleck

https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8