Episode 161: Testosterone, Sex and Women with Dr. Matt Chalmers

Dr. Deb and Dr. Chalmers talk about the benefits for women to use testosterone to build muscle, increase metabolism and enjoy amazing sex! Is it all estrogen or all testosterone for women? Listen to the experts.

Do not miss these highlights:

07:10 Why women need testosterone hormones

08:28 There’s been studies to prove that women who have deficient testosterone have a significantly increased risk of breast cancer

10:45 Testosterone gives your heart a protection

12:31 Having no sex drive or no sexual function is not okay

17:50 Testosterone substantially increases your metabolism

18:52 What happens to women’s metabolism as they age and how testosterone reestablishes that metabolic rate for women in 50’s

22:53 How stress could affect testosterone level even in late 20’s or 30’s

30:47 Testosterone helps a lot with energy and sex drive but we’ve also got to consider the physiology needs

32:43 Women are the linchpin of the family, the glue that holds everyone together, If they fall down and fall apart, the whole family falls apart

39:30 If we want to live that quality of life the way we want it to be… We have to take wellness and health seriously

Resources Mentioned

About our Guest:

Dr. Matt Chalmers is a health and wellness expert, author and speaker who specializes in the areas of long-term wellness, nutrition, women’s health, weight loss, athlete wellness and holistic healing. With a client list that includes professional athletes, business executives, politicians and celebrities, Dr. Chalmers takes a holistic-based approach with patients to identify and treat the source of their issues. Medical doctors regularly refer patients to Dr. Chalmers when traditional medications and treatments are not working with their patients. Dr. Chalmers works with patients to identify, treat and manage a wide variety of issues, including weight loss/gain, digestive problems, chronic fatigue, pain, injuries, celiac disease, chiropractic problems, fibromyalgia, carpal tunnel syndrome and plantar fasciitis. He also provides patients with hormone therapy guidance and treatment. Dr. Chalmers is the author of the bestselling book “Pillars of Wellness,” which helps readers cut through the information overload about wellness, exercise and diet to figure out the actions they can take that will have the greatest impact. The book details how to fuel the body physically, mentally and spiritually. Dr. Chalmers received his degree of Doctor of Chiropractic from Parker Chiropractic College in Dallas. He has a Bachelor of Science in Health and Wellness, is a Certified Clinical Chiropractic Neurologist, a Certified Chiropractic Sports Practitioner and has additional certifications in spinal decompression and quantum reflex analysis. He currently lives in Dallas with his wife. More information is available at www.ChalmersWellness.com.

