They're Dug In

Removing The Uniparty In 2024
* They have no intention of turning this thing over to MAGA — or having “America First” policies put in place.
* Their nullification project includes a detailed plan re: making DJT a ‘non-person’.
* They always need an instrument i.e. a manchurian puppet.
* Three individuals have embodied the destiny of this republic: George Washington, Abraham Lincoln & Donald Trump.
* The corrupt forces are not going to back off.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3336: Removing The Uniparty In 2024 (23 January 2024)
https://rumble.com/v48sp09-episode-3336-removing-the-uniparty-in-2024.html
