🤡US Amb. to Israel: My job is to secure God’s blessing by blessing Israel

US Ambassador to Israel: My job is to secure God’s blessing by blessing Israel

Ambassador Huckabee framed his diplomatic mission through scripture: "God will bless those who bless Israel, and he will curse those who curse Israel."

"As far as my job here… the US should want to have God's blessing, not his curse. If we want his blessing, we will bless Israel," he said.

Adding, about LG X post:

Lindsey Graham urges Trump to take 'military action' against Iran

Zionist Senator Lindsey Graham told President Trump that Iran’s regime has "crossed red lines".

"They are killing their people in large numbers and mocking your leadership. It is now time to take decisive military action," he wrote on X.