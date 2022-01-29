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Major #Media Outlets Ignoring Canadian Freedom Convoy -- WHY??
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204 views • January 29, 2022
Why are major media outlets finding coverage or not recording on the freedom convoy of 50,000 truckers headed to Ottawa, Canada?
The New York Times, the Washington Post, CNN, MSNBC, on all these media outlets coverage is at best hidden or nonexistent, as they try to maintain their ideological stranglehold over the world.
What other possible explanation is there?
#canada #FreedomConvoy
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The New York Times, the Washington Post, CNN, MSNBC, on all these media outlets coverage is at best hidden or nonexistent, as they try to maintain their ideological stranglehold over the world.
What other possible explanation is there?
#canada #FreedomConvoy
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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