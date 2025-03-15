The Perpetrators Of Civil War

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The cesspool of modern media, where the talking heads and digital overlords are hell-bent on ripping this nation apart at the seams. You’ve got the legacy networks. CNN, MSNBC, Fox pumping out their 24/7 propaganda, cherry-picking facts like vultures on a corpse, all to stoke the flames of division between red and blue, urban and rural, you name it. Throw in Big Tech’s algorithms, designed to keep you enraged and scrolling, and it’s no wonder we’re one spark away from a civil war. Because when truth gets buried under a mountain of TDS outrage bait, the only winner is the machine that thrives on our chaos.