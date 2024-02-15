The New Sanhedrin The Catalyst for Global Unity - Ron Matsen

A 20-minute video confirming many of the themes from our Bible study
-a 3rd temple is already being built by the Western Wall in Jerusalem
-a new Sanhedrin is being formed, and it's Hall of Hewn Stone already exists
-the Sanhedrin awaits a "Prince who is to come" to be it's new leader
-Religious Unity must occur first before Political Unity, ie. a New World Order
-The United Nations will soon give way to the Organization of 70 Nations
