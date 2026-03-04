Fox News says: Thousands of Iraqi Kurds launched a ground attack in Iran

Fox News: Thousands of Iraqi Kurds launched a ground attack in Iran.

Note: that as of now there is still no evidence of an attack by thousands of people from the visible material - except for the report on Fox News.

There are reports that the US has thrown the Kurdish 'cannon fodder' to the Iranian border and allegedly they have already crossed it.

We'll wait for official confirmations from the Iranians.

Adding:

NO attack by Kurdish forces on Iran

Kurdish sources have denied reports of a groud operation by Kurdish separatists.

It looks like the CIA desperately wants the Kurds to fight their dirty wars, and therefore amplifies this psychological propaganda via its favourite propaganda outlets: Barak Ravid & Fox News.

More:

American source: The Kurdish-Iranian militias are supported by Mossad and the CIA. The goal is to try to take control of territories inside Iran to challenge the regime and inspire a broader uprising

(Barak Ravid)

And: Israel Hayom, citing an Israeli source: The event related to the Kurds is real and of great significance.

More from Geopolitics Prime:

How US media tried to spin a psyop—and ended up with cringe

💬 "The CIA is working to arm Kurdish forces with the aim of fomenting a popular uprising in Iran," CNN begins.

A bold claim with just one problem: there’s no Kurdish anti-government movement in Iran right now.

👉 In fact, Iranian Kurds never built serious militant groups at home. They crossed into Iraq and Syria to fight jihadists—with Tehran’s quiet support.

Iraqi Kurds, their closest kin, are content—and openly cheer Iran’s strikes on US bases in Erbil.

➡️ Syrian Kurds? The only ones in the region who stayed loyal to Washington until the bitter end. Their reward was a recent capitulation to Julani’s forces—a textbook case of US abandonment. Now their Iranian brethren are supposed to sign up for the same catastrophe?

😎 But hey—at least the CIA looks cool in the headlines.

