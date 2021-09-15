Supplements Revealed Episode 1

You will hear from Dr. Steven Gundry, MD, New York Times #1 best-selling author. Steven is a former cardiologist, professor, and author.



You’ll be blown away to discover how he uses supplements to help reverse auto-immune disease and get patients off their prescription medications.

We start out fast, so be prepared for some new knowledge, like this:

• The first supplement he gets everyone on. The University of California, San Diego has shown that almost ALL people with cancer have very low levels of this and that it is very suppressive of cancer growth.

• The “memory supplement” he recommends

• The one ingredient in every supermarket that can reduce the chances of getting Alzheimer’s by 90%

We’ll also introduce you to Jayson Calton. Jayson has a Ph.D. in Biomedical Science and Human Nutrition. He talks about how important supplementation is to your good health.



And that’s only about HALF of what is in store for tonight’s first episode!