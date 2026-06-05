DARK SECRETS

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Chad Alec Ripperger (born October 11, 1964) is an American Catholic priest, theologian, and exorcist. He also founded the Society of the Most Sorrowful Mother, a traditionalist Catholic association in the Archdiocese of Denver, Colorado, United States, known as the Doloran Fathers
05:20OCCULT KNOWLEDGE - SINS OF CHURCH OFFICIALS