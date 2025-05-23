Lavrov explains why Zelensky’s legitimacy is MAKE-OR-BREAK for peace deal

If those whose legitimacy no longer convinces anyone sign the deal, their successors could challenge it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said. Zelensky’s legitimacy is the real dealbreaker in Ukraine settlement talks.

(Zelensky's presidential term ended last May 2024. Zelensky said he won't have an election. Cynthia)