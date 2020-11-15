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Red Hot Chemical sundown
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80 views • November 15, 2020
Ionized laser emitting chemtrails in full action. Currently over 500-fold amount above the permitted in air particles here in Finland. Feels like coughing? Spraying will never stop so get used to being chemically sick. Date 2020 November 6th. Taivaan täydeltä laser-säteitä emitoivaa moskaa. Köh köh kuivaa yskää. Kemikaalipitoisuudet ilmassa ja aivan maan pinnalla ylittävät Suomessa turvarajat jo yli 500-kertaisesti. Saattaa hieman yskittää kovempikeuhkoistakin. Totu olemaan kemiallisesti sairas, sillä spray-ainekset eivät lopu...
I have quite some material elsewhere...Look for our scientist group using that as a search phrase to see our accomplishments.
I have quite some material elsewhere...Look for our scientist group using that as a search phrase to see our accomplishments.
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