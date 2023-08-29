Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"Individual Carbon Footprint Tracker" (CBDC) x Monero (XMR)
channel image
GTWY Academy
1 Subscribers
93 views
Published 15 hours ago

Aren't we carbon-based life form?!

Haven't you seen and heard enough?!

Don't you have enough?!

Learn how and get out of the system before it's too late!

https://getmonero.org

Keywords
healtheducationprivacyhumanitymoneygenocideanonymityencryptioncryptostrans-humanismmonerowalletcbdcxmrhigh-technology

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket