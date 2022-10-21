Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
'Pfizer Lied, People Died': MEP Cristian Terheș Thrashes Pharma, the EU, and Ursula von der Leyen
211 views
channel image
Puretrauma357
Published a month ago |

'Pfizer Lied, People Died': MEP Cristian Terheș Thrashes Pharma, the EU, and Ursula von der Leyen

"Why would she [Ursula von der Leyen] purchase or sign to purchase ten doses of vaccines or injections ... for every EU citizen? This is simply absurd."

"Considering the fact that Ursula von der Leyen LIED and people died. Clearly, she committed fraud — corruption. She's in a clear conflict of interest. She must immediately and unconditionally resign from the position as President of the European Commission."

Keywords
pharmapeople diedthe euvon der leyenpfizer liedmep cristianterhes thrashesand ursula

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket