BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How to get rid of Diabetes, Breast Cancer, Alzheimer, Candida, Chronic Fatigue
The People Of The Qur'an
The People Of The Qur'an
29 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
204 views • 21 hours ago

Parasites and Demons folks, parasites and unseen filthy demons are the reason for all diseases,  CURE: ANTI PARASITIC TREATMENTS AND INTENTION IN PRAYER AND RECITING HOLY SCRIPTURES IS THE MEDICINE, USE HONEY TO BOOST ORGANS FOR ENZYMES TO GET RID OF DEAD WURMS DURING AND AFTER PARASITIC TREATMENTS!!!!!!!!!!!!! FIGHT YOUR PARASITES FIGHT YOUR DEMONS BY NOT SINNING, stop eating junk food , and stop sinning , may the Lord Creator be with you , look for the video on the homepage which contains ALL CURES AGAINST ALL DISEASES, FOCUSED ON PARASITES ! 

Keywords
diabetesdemonsparasitescandidachronic fatiguealzheimer
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy