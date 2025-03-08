Got Mold? Support a Healthier Home with Superstratum Products

Healing Starts at Home: Creating a Safe Space for True Wellness You can invest thousands into practitioners, perfect your diet, and embrace holistic living, but if your home has mold and you’re living in a toxic environment, can true healing ever happen?

On this episode, I’m joined by Seth Jones, CEO of Hygia Living Corp. and creator of SuperStratum, the first patent-pending process to remove mycotoxins from homes. Seth’s mission is urgent: an estimated 66 million U.S. homes are creating toxic conditions that impact 170 million people, showing just how deeply our health is tied to the environments we live in.

In our conversation, Seth reveals the dangers of mold and mycotoxins, what true remediation really means, and how the Whole Home System detoxifies homes safely. He also explains the difference between testing for mold and testing for mycotoxins (yes, they have a kit for this!) and shares the third-party research backing their products. I was blown away by the insights he offered.

If you’ve been struggling with unexplained health challenges or want to ensure your home is a safe haven, this episode is packed with actionable advice to help you create a clean, toxin-free environment. Don’t miss it!

