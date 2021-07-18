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White House Confirms Facebook Is A Branch Of The Govt To Censor Your Speech
Aimless News
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40 views • July 18, 2021
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Sources used in video:

UK report says climate change is everything - https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/07/08/uk-government-report-states-all-uk-airports-must-close-within-the-next-10-years-beef-and-lamb-is-to-be-banned-and-construction-of-new-buildings-must-cease-in-the-name-of-climate-change/

White house confirms facebook works for the govt - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/07/15/wow-white-house-admits-we-are-flagging-problematic-posts-for-facebook-to-take-action-on/

Facebook says free speech not a human right - https://thefederalist.com/2021/07/15/facebook-censorship-board-member-free-speech-is-not-a-human-right/

Be ready for propaganda about unvaxxed - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/go-cdc-director-rochelle-walensky-warns-pandemic-unvaccinated-video/

Unvaxxed shouldn't be able to work - https://amgreatness.com/2021/07/16/obama-hhs-sec-unvaxxed-should-not-be-able-to-work-access-children-roam-freely/

DACA ruled illegal and Potatohead don't like it - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/biden-furious-judges-decision-block-new-daca-enrollments-vows-appeal/

Words against trans are violence - https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/american-booksellers-association-apologises-to-lgbt-groups-for-violent-incident-of-promoting-book-exposing-the-transgender-craze

Trans amazon employees are butthurt - https://reclaimthenet.org/at-least-two-amazon-employees-quit-in-outrage-after-the-company-refuses-to-ban-abigail-shriers-book-irreversible-damage/

JetBlue allows cross dressing flight attendants - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/jetblue-supports-cross-dressing-flight-attendants-disturbing-photo/

Soros wants US to take millions of "climate refugees" - https://reclaimingamerica.net/soros-wants-u-s-to-take-millions-of-climate-change-refugees/

Sunscreen causes cancer not the sun - https://www.breitbart.com/health/2021/07/15/johnson-and-johnson-recalls-five-sunscreens-after-detecting-cancer-causing-chemical/

Guy who made vaxx app dies from - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/creator-of-cdc-covid-vaccine-app-dies-two-months-after-taking-jab-company-mourns-his-passing-from-covid-19

This is why the media is the enemy of the people - https://twitter.com/laralogan/status/1415898023855538177

Get a degree in abolish the police - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/crt-warning-two-us-colleges-offer-abolish-police-courses-fall-teach-students-far-left-activists/

Freedom Phone - https://freedomphone.com/ - use discount code TGP for $50 off and support The Gateway Pundit

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1416041238810087424


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