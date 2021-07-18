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White House Confirms Facebook Is A Branch Of The Govt To Censor Your Speech
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40 views • July 18, 2021
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Sources used in video:
UK report says climate change is everything - https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/07/08/uk-government-report-states-all-uk-airports-must-close-within-the-next-10-years-beef-and-lamb-is-to-be-banned-and-construction-of-new-buildings-must-cease-in-the-name-of-climate-change/
White house confirms facebook works for the govt - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/07/15/wow-white-house-admits-we-are-flagging-problematic-posts-for-facebook-to-take-action-on/
Facebook says free speech not a human right - https://thefederalist.com/2021/07/15/facebook-censorship-board-member-free-speech-is-not-a-human-right/
Be ready for propaganda about unvaxxed - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/go-cdc-director-rochelle-walensky-warns-pandemic-unvaccinated-video/
Unvaxxed shouldn't be able to work - https://amgreatness.com/2021/07/16/obama-hhs-sec-unvaxxed-should-not-be-able-to-work-access-children-roam-freely/
DACA ruled illegal and Potatohead don't like it - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/biden-furious-judges-decision-block-new-daca-enrollments-vows-appeal/
Words against trans are violence - https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/american-booksellers-association-apologises-to-lgbt-groups-for-violent-incident-of-promoting-book-exposing-the-transgender-craze
Trans amazon employees are butthurt - https://reclaimthenet.org/at-least-two-amazon-employees-quit-in-outrage-after-the-company-refuses-to-ban-abigail-shriers-book-irreversible-damage/
JetBlue allows cross dressing flight attendants - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/jetblue-supports-cross-dressing-flight-attendants-disturbing-photo/
Soros wants US to take millions of "climate refugees" - https://reclaimingamerica.net/soros-wants-u-s-to-take-millions-of-climate-change-refugees/
Sunscreen causes cancer not the sun - https://www.breitbart.com/health/2021/07/15/johnson-and-johnson-recalls-five-sunscreens-after-detecting-cancer-causing-chemical/
Guy who made vaxx app dies from - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/creator-of-cdc-covid-vaccine-app-dies-two-months-after-taking-jab-company-mourns-his-passing-from-covid-19
This is why the media is the enemy of the people - https://twitter.com/laralogan/status/1415898023855538177
Get a degree in abolish the police - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/crt-warning-two-us-colleges-offer-abolish-police-courses-fall-teach-students-far-left-activists/
Freedom Phone - https://freedomphone.com/ - use discount code TGP for $50 off and support The Gateway Pundit
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1416041238810087424
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
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Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
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Sources used in video:
UK report says climate change is everything - https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/07/08/uk-government-report-states-all-uk-airports-must-close-within-the-next-10-years-beef-and-lamb-is-to-be-banned-and-construction-of-new-buildings-must-cease-in-the-name-of-climate-change/
White house confirms facebook works for the govt - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/07/15/wow-white-house-admits-we-are-flagging-problematic-posts-for-facebook-to-take-action-on/
Facebook says free speech not a human right - https://thefederalist.com/2021/07/15/facebook-censorship-board-member-free-speech-is-not-a-human-right/
Be ready for propaganda about unvaxxed - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/go-cdc-director-rochelle-walensky-warns-pandemic-unvaccinated-video/
Unvaxxed shouldn't be able to work - https://amgreatness.com/2021/07/16/obama-hhs-sec-unvaxxed-should-not-be-able-to-work-access-children-roam-freely/
DACA ruled illegal and Potatohead don't like it - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/biden-furious-judges-decision-block-new-daca-enrollments-vows-appeal/
Words against trans are violence - https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/american-booksellers-association-apologises-to-lgbt-groups-for-violent-incident-of-promoting-book-exposing-the-transgender-craze
Trans amazon employees are butthurt - https://reclaimthenet.org/at-least-two-amazon-employees-quit-in-outrage-after-the-company-refuses-to-ban-abigail-shriers-book-irreversible-damage/
JetBlue allows cross dressing flight attendants - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/jetblue-supports-cross-dressing-flight-attendants-disturbing-photo/
Soros wants US to take millions of "climate refugees" - https://reclaimingamerica.net/soros-wants-u-s-to-take-millions-of-climate-change-refugees/
Sunscreen causes cancer not the sun - https://www.breitbart.com/health/2021/07/15/johnson-and-johnson-recalls-five-sunscreens-after-detecting-cancer-causing-chemical/
Guy who made vaxx app dies from - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/creator-of-cdc-covid-vaccine-app-dies-two-months-after-taking-jab-company-mourns-his-passing-from-covid-19
This is why the media is the enemy of the people - https://twitter.com/laralogan/status/1415898023855538177
Get a degree in abolish the police - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/crt-warning-two-us-colleges-offer-abolish-police-courses-fall-teach-students-far-left-activists/
Freedom Phone - https://freedomphone.com/ - use discount code TGP for $50 off and support The Gateway Pundit
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1416041238810087424
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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