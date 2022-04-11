Clay Clark & Dr. Zoellner Teach How to Build a Turn-Key Sales Systems and Processes

Learn More About Attending America's Highest Rated and Most Reviewed Business Workshops Today At:Clay Clark is a father of five kids, the organizer, emcee and host of the General Flynn ReAwaken America Tour (www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com), the former “U.S. SBA Entrepreneur of the Year” for the State of Oklahoma, the founder of several multi-million dollar companies, and the host of the Thrivetime Show podcast which has been number one overall on the iTunes business podcast charts 6 times! Clay Clark is a member of the Forbes Business Coach Council, an Amazon best-selling author and the host of the Thrivetime Show podcast which has hit #1 on the iTunes charts in the category of business 6 times. Throughout his career he’s founded several multi-million dollar businesses including (the companies listed below and more):Want to Grow a Successful Business?Want to Grow Your Business and Learn the Proven Processes, Success Systems and Strategies Created and Used by Doctor Robert Zoellner and Clay Clark to Grow Several Multi-Million Dollar Businesses?Learn More About Clay Clark’s Proven Business Growth Strategies, Systems and Tools At: www.ThrivetimeShow.comAttend the World’s Highest Rated and Most Reviewed Business Workshop At:Schedule a Free 13-Point Business Assessment with Clay Clark At:www.ThrivetimeShow.com/EOFireLearn More About the Successful Businesses That Have Been Build by Dr. Robert Zoellner & Clay Clark Today At:Autos - www.Z66AA.comBaking - www.BarbieCookies.comBanking - www.BankRegent.comDJ / Entertainment - www.DJConnection.comDog Training - www.TipTopK9.comHome Building - www.ShawHomes.comMake Your Life Epic - www.MakeYourLifeEpic.comOptometry - www.DrZoellner.comParty Perfect (This Was Acquired by Party Pro)Photography - www.EpicPhotos.comThe Tulsa Bridal Association ShowTip Top K9 Dog Training - www.TipTopK9.com