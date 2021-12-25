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The WORD Became Flesh: One Nation Under GOD 1st "Live" Teaching
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30 views • December 25, 2021
In today's Study, I will share a Message I delivered (Approx. 30mins in) at an Outreach Church, that feeds people with the Word of God and a Hot cooked meal. For many of the individuals, it's the only Hot meal they'd eat that day, or maybe the 2nd hot meal of the week (Only because they serve on Wednesdays also). The Outreach also provides a variety of other services throughout the community. It was an honor to share the Word of God with so many loving spirits & souls. Taught me a lot. All Glory to the Father!
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