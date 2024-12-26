Foreign Minister Lavrov on Western Hypocrisy in Syria:

They position themselves as Europeans, but instead of preserving unity among political forces in Syria, they aim to carve out influence and even territory for themselves.

Lavrov took a jab at the EU and Estonia’s foreign policy, noting that EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas demanded Syria stop cooperating with Russia. Meanwhile, Estonia declared it would only support Damascus if Russian military bases were expelled.

He also made sure to throw an insult at the Estonian FM:

A major power like Estonia, through the voice of its foreign minister—I don’t recall their name, unfortunately—declared that they would not support the new authorities in Damascus unless Russian bases were removed.