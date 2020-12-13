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MONDE A L'ENVERS - Aux adultes de protéger les enfants et pas le contraire !
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9 views • December 13, 2020
12 déc. 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4HWuWEDh9Zw&;feature=youtu.be
On Dezoom : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvchSUn12aQENGoBHtXeMHw
Extraits de témoignages réels d'enfants qui souffrent à cause des mesures sanitaires / contés par des adultes.
Ce film est destiné à sensibiliser tout le monde, car il est urgent d'agir!
On Dezoom : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvchSUn12aQENGoBHtXeMHw
Extraits de témoignages réels d'enfants qui souffrent à cause des mesures sanitaires / contés par des adultes.
Ce film est destiné à sensibiliser tout le monde, car il est urgent d'agir!
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