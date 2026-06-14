BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pepper's Adventures in Time (1993, PC)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • Today

Pepper's Adventures in Time is an adventure game developed and published by Sierra On-Line. It was probably only re-leased in North America.

You play a Pepper, a tomboyish girl who has a dog called Lockjaw. One day, Peppers discovers that her mother's uncle Fred, who lives with her parents, has been building a time machine. Unfortunately, Fred wants to use the machine to alter history to his own evil ways. Pepper and Lockjaw try to stop Fred, but Lockjaw gets thrown into the machine's time portal, and Pepper goes after him to rescue Lockjaw. This leads to her and Lockjaw ending up in a colonial, pre-revolution America, which has already been altered by Fred's meddling. Now Pepper needs to set things straight again and find a way back to her time.

The game is a typical Sierra adventure game, but it also contains edutainment elements. It has the standard Sierra icon interface, but there is also a "Truth" icon you can use to check if things really belong to the time period and the real world, or not. The game is divided into acts, and each act ends with a quit where you can apply the knowledge you have gained to score points.

Keywords
adventure gamesierra on-lineedutainment
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The unrelenting ‘maxxing’ machine: When self-improvement becomes a spiritual sickness

The unrelenting ‘maxxing’ machine: When self-improvement becomes a spiritual sickness

Lance D Johnson
The Gallipoli of the Gulf: America&#8217;s strategic collapse in the Middle East

The Gallipoli of the Gulf: America’s strategic collapse in the Middle East

Ramon Tomey
Planning for emergencies with chronic illness: A practical guide for vulnerable populations

Planning for emergencies with chronic illness: A practical guide for vulnerable populations

Zoey Sky
‘Personal chemistry’ keeps U.S.-Russia reset alive as Putin-Trump bond defies ‘backtracks’

‘Personal chemistry’ keeps U.S.-Russia reset alive as Putin-Trump bond defies ‘backtracks’

Lance D Johnson
The Ark Mentality: From lone prepper to resilient community

The Ark Mentality: From lone prepper to resilient community

Ramon Tomey
Physical Therapist Outlines Weekly Workout Blueprint to Build Strength Without Burnout

Physical Therapist Outlines Weekly Workout Blueprint to Build Strength Without Burnout

Petra Stone
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy