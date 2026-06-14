Pepper's Adventures in Time (1993, PC)

Pepper's Adventures in Time is an adventure game developed and published by Sierra On-Line. It was probably only re-leased in North America.



You play a Pepper, a tomboyish girl who has a dog called Lockjaw. One day, Peppers discovers that her mother's uncle Fred, who lives with her parents, has been building a time machine. Unfortunately, Fred wants to use the machine to alter history to his own evil ways. Pepper and Lockjaw try to stop Fred, but Lockjaw gets thrown into the machine's time portal, and Pepper goes after him to rescue Lockjaw. This leads to her and Lockjaw ending up in a colonial, pre-revolution America, which has already been altered by Fred's meddling. Now Pepper needs to set things straight again and find a way back to her time.



The game is a typical Sierra adventure game, but it also contains edutainment elements. It has the standard Sierra icon interface, but there is also a "Truth" icon you can use to check if things really belong to the time period and the real world, or not. The game is divided into acts, and each act ends with a quit where you can apply the knowledge you have gained to score points.