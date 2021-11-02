© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Following the science?
Follow
0
Share
Report
82 views • November 02, 2021
Oracle Films, October 25, 2021
There are many elephants in the room with regards to the official narrative of Covid-19. Perhaps the biggest of all, is the uncertainty surrounding the existence of SARS-CoV-2. Many scientists know this to be true, but don’t want to go near the subject, through fear of reproach.
In this heavily-researched and cited two-part interview with Dr. Kevin Corbett, we discuss the alleged isolation and purification of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the efficacy of PCR Tests, the many historical parallels of Covid-19 with HIV/AIDS and other epidemics, and so much more.
Dr. Kevin P Corbett is a qualified nurse, health scientist and educator for the health professions. He has researched peoples' experiences of medical diagnosis and treatments for chronic health conditions, including HIV and AIDS. He has worked in hospital, community and forensic medical services since 1983, and in health sciences research since 1987.
If you like what Oracle Films does, you can support us here: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/oraclefilms
http://t.me/oraclefilms
There are many elephants in the room with regards to the official narrative of Covid-19. Perhaps the biggest of all, is the uncertainty surrounding the existence of SARS-CoV-2. Many scientists know this to be true, but don’t want to go near the subject, through fear of reproach.
In this heavily-researched and cited two-part interview with Dr. Kevin Corbett, we discuss the alleged isolation and purification of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the efficacy of PCR Tests, the many historical parallels of Covid-19 with HIV/AIDS and other epidemics, and so much more.
Dr. Kevin P Corbett is a qualified nurse, health scientist and educator for the health professions. He has researched peoples' experiences of medical diagnosis and treatments for chronic health conditions, including HIV and AIDS. He has worked in hospital, community and forensic medical services since 1983, and in health sciences research since 1987.
If you like what Oracle Films does, you can support us here: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/oraclefilms
http://t.me/oraclefilms
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.