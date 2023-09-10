BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Poisoned Needle, a book written in 1957 (pause to read or DL it @ the link provided below video
High Hopes
High Hopes
3302 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
211 views • September 10, 2023

this video had no audio track, which is required by Brighteon.  Added  30 minutes of "The Wolf" by John St. John as backing track.

Pirate Pete

August 12, 2023


The enemy is raging throughout the earth. It is hard to keep up with it all, and it also impossible to get the information all correct at times like these. There are earthquakes, storms, fires and more raging throughout the earth, overshadowing any kind of information related to elections, trafficking of children and more. Let’s find out what is out there and let’s hope it comes together and makes sense.


I read this book many years ago (along with a few others) when I was researching the TB test /shot my employer was forcing us to take. The nurse and doctor at my employer (a hospital) said "its just a test". Wrong! I learned that Phenol was one of the main ingredients of the Manitou TB test that the fraud Louis Pasteur invented. They inject a poison under your skin usually on the back of your hand or on your arm somewhere. After a couple days if you don't react to the poison you don't have TB. Phenol is a highly toxic substance and I tried going to management and my union to tell them how BAD the TB tests were. NON of them cared or listened to me. My boss even said trust the science to me once. lol

I found out I could get a particular blood test to determine if I had TB or not to give to my employer BUT I had to pay for it out of my own pocket. ($120 Canadian each test) They wanted us to get a TB test every few years then they wanted EVERY year then I heard they wanted it done 4 times a year and I knew there was something wrong there. Was there a TB epidimec happening? NO.


These toxic substances in vaccines and TB tests accumulate in our bodies and eventually they will make us sick or even kill us. I said I would gladly pay for the blood tests so I wouldn't be poisoned over time. Also my employer wanted to force us to take the yearly flu shot but thankfully the ambulance worker union said no to that and made it our choice to get it or not.

Download the PDF here: (while you still can, they are scrubbing this truth from the net) https://archive.org/details/the_poisoned_needle_mcbean


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/iiKf0yoZzjeF/


Keywords
bookpoisontoxicvaccinevaxjabinoculation1957injectionpirate petethe poisoned needle
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
DOJ: States Must Share Immigrant Data With DHS or Risk Losing Federal Funds

DOJ: States Must Share Immigrant Data With DHS or Risk Losing Federal Funds

Douglas Harrington
ID Verification Breach Exposes Millions of Sensitive Identity Documents

ID Verification Breach Exposes Millions of Sensitive Identity Documents

Edison Reed
Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Iva Greene
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Garrison Vance
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy