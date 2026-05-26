HORROR: Aborted baby fetal cell tissue found in vaccines!

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Credits to The Tucker Carlson Show & Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark



Not for the faint of heart. We are truly living in a very sick world when aborted baby fetal cell tissue are added to vaccines.