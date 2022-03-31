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IT HAPPENED!!! - The Final Sign of Revelation Chapter Twelve
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138 views • March 31, 2022
IT HAPPENED!!! - The Final Sign of Revelation Chapter Twelve
It’s THAT LATE!!
We are in the FINAL HOUR!
See this video (below) first before watching "IT HAPPENED!!! - The Final Sign of Revelation Chapter Twelve"!
Revelation Chapter 12 Ends in 2022!
https://youtu.be/heqnxTaj6FE
The events described in the Book of Revelation Chapter 12 have been unfolding right before our eyes over the last five years. Due to an amazing connection of all the events listed in Revelation Chapter 12 with the planet Jupiter, it can be determined what event will happen next – just by mathematically following Jupiter’s orbit!
It’s the secret key to understanding chapter 12 and the end-times that we are living in today. And the final event of chapter 12 occurs in 2022! It’s that late!
If you have ever wanted proof that the Bible was Divinely inspired – here it is!
Music
Ending Credits Music
Journey to the Great Battle
https://aminutetomidnite.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/05-Journey-to-the-Great-Battle.mp3
Artist: Tony Koretz
Album: A Minute to Midnite Collection Volume II
Year: 2018
License: Rocksure Soundz (Free for Personal Use)
https://aminutetomidnite.com/amtm-free-m
Signs From Heaven Video Channels
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/SignsFromHeaven
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/signsfromheaven
BrightEon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/revelation
Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-602215
Odysee https://odysee.com/@SignsFromHeaven:4
It’s THAT LATE!!
We are in the FINAL HOUR!
See this video (below) first before watching "IT HAPPENED!!! - The Final Sign of Revelation Chapter Twelve"!
Revelation Chapter 12 Ends in 2022!
https://youtu.be/heqnxTaj6FE
The events described in the Book of Revelation Chapter 12 have been unfolding right before our eyes over the last five years. Due to an amazing connection of all the events listed in Revelation Chapter 12 with the planet Jupiter, it can be determined what event will happen next – just by mathematically following Jupiter’s orbit!
It’s the secret key to understanding chapter 12 and the end-times that we are living in today. And the final event of chapter 12 occurs in 2022! It’s that late!
If you have ever wanted proof that the Bible was Divinely inspired – here it is!
Music
Ending Credits Music
Journey to the Great Battle
https://aminutetomidnite.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/05-Journey-to-the-Great-Battle.mp3
Artist: Tony Koretz
Album: A Minute to Midnite Collection Volume II
Year: 2018
License: Rocksure Soundz (Free for Personal Use)
https://aminutetomidnite.com/amtm-free-m
Signs From Heaven Video Channels
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/SignsFromHeaven
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/signsfromheaven
BrightEon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/revelation
Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-602215
Odysee https://odysee.com/@SignsFromHeaven:4
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