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RENT PRICES IN BC ARE EXPECTED TO REACH $2600 IN 2020
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15 views • December 18, 2019
That time of the year when we start thinking about new year resolutions is near, but there’s one thing that isn’t changing for the better: the average rent price in BC.
According to Rentals.ca, an Ottawa-based listings-provider and data aggregator, the average rent price in Vancouver is expected to surpass $2,423 in 2020, spiking to $2,585 by December 2020.
The average rent price in BC in November 2018 was $2,353, and $2,507 in November 2019.
Overall, the average rent in Vancouver in 2019 was $2,351. That includes all property types, such as basement apartments, rental apartments, condominiums, townhouses, semi-detached homes, and single-detached homes
According to Rentals.ca, an Ottawa-based listings-provider and data aggregator, the average rent price in Vancouver is expected to surpass $2,423 in 2020, spiking to $2,585 by December 2020.
The average rent price in BC in November 2018 was $2,353, and $2,507 in November 2019.
Overall, the average rent in Vancouver in 2019 was $2,351. That includes all property types, such as basement apartments, rental apartments, condominiums, townhouses, semi-detached homes, and single-detached homes
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