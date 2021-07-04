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Benny: Hey Commies, keep crying on Independence Day | The Benny Report
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40 views • July 04, 2021
Benny Johnson: This Independence Day, those "bitter, sad, miserable" people can get on their raft to Cuba with a White Fragility book and "go get bent." - via The Benny Report, Saturdays at 9:30PM ET on Newsmax
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