GETTR Is Created for Everyone Across Political Spectrum & Across the World

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7/9/2021 GETTR CEO, Jason Miller: As a marketplace of ideas, GETTR is created for everyone across the political spectrum and across the world. GETTR has been the fastest growing social media site in world history, also with unlimited prospects.