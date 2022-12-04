Create New Account
FOXADHD - SCIENTIFICALLY ACCURATE BARNEY | 432hz [hd 720p]
24 views
PSECmedia
Published 16 hours ago |

 Original Description:


"RUNNNNN! RUNNNNNN! WHAT ARE YOU DOING? RUNN KIDS! RUN FASTER!


Animation Domination High-Def is a block of cartoons that air every Thursday on FXX at MIDNIGHT and all over the Internet all the time.


Writer: Heather Anne Campbell (https://twitter.com/heathercampbell)

Voice Talent: Heather Anne Campbell

Executive Producer: Samantha Scharff

Director: Sarah Sloyer

Music: David Schmoll

Producer: Steve Shin

Storyboard Artist: Sarah Sloyer

Lead Animator: April Wang

Animation: Kalen Whitfield, Raye Rodriguez, Whitney Tang, Luz Batista

Lead Designer: Rachael Hunt, Sarah Sloyer

Design: Raye Rodriguez, Wen Ling Qiu

Editors: Nathaniel Atcheson

Animation Coordinator: Ire Lim

Production Coordinator: Mike Mandzik"



