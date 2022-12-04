Original Description:
"RUNNNNN! RUNNNNNN! WHAT ARE YOU DOING? RUNN KIDS! RUN FASTER!
Subscribe now for more Animation Domination High-Def clips: bit.ly/RXLBii
Watch Shows + Make GIFS at https://www.foxadhd.com
Download the ADHD APP: https://bit.ly/ADHD_APP
Like Animation Domination High-Def on Facebook: https://bit.ly/ADHD_FB
Follow Animation Domination High-Def on Twitter: https://bit.ly/ADHD_Twitter
Follow Animation Domination High-Def on Instagram: https://instagram.com/foxadhd
Follow Animation Domination High-Def on Tumblr: https://bit.ly/ADHD_Tumblr
Animation Domination High-Def is a block of cartoons that air every Thursday on FXX at MIDNIGHT and all over the Internet all the time.
Writer: Heather Anne Campbell (https://twitter.com/heathercampbell)
Voice Talent: Heather Anne Campbell
Executive Producer: Samantha Scharff
Director: Sarah Sloyer
Music: David Schmoll
Producer: Steve Shin
Storyboard Artist: Sarah Sloyer
Lead Animator: April Wang
Animation: Kalen Whitfield, Raye Rodriguez, Whitney Tang, Luz Batista
Lead Designer: Rachael Hunt, Sarah Sloyer
Design: Raye Rodriguez, Wen Ling Qiu
Editors: Nathaniel Atcheson
Animation Coordinator: Ire Lim
Production Coordinator: Mike Mandzik"
Hashtags: #barney #comedy #scientifically #accurate #adhd
Metatags Space Separated: barney comedy scientifically accurate adhd
Metatags Comma Separated: barney, comedy, scientifically, accurate, adhd
Invidious Proxy List: https://invidio.us
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
Original On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=865AoXifk7E
Original On Invidious: https://vid.puffyan.us/watch?v=865AoXifk7E
Mirrored On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/hcAhfSXIgr6m/
Mirrored On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1446265761575211011?referrer=psecdocumentary
Mirrored On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/FOXADHD---SCIENTIFICALLY-ACCURATE-BARNEY---432hz--hd-720p-:3?r=3KRGW3e8dydZs7SgU3kv8YQ4epzWUj6m
Mirrored On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v1yuvs0-foxadhd-scientifically-accurate-barney-432hz-hd-720p.html
Mirrored On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/VdF9Q1f
Mirrored On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/cf21ee5c-b382-4587-a374-d58052899f75
Mirrored On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/ZCaebX2aQYGzcbM
Mirrored On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=d543828cd35ef7c1cbbcec02240f79bb9feeddde4f91e5212fe8d234396bc792&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
Mirrored On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/5378/foxadhd-scientifically-accurate-barney-432hz-hd-720p
Mirrored On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/113843
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.