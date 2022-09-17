[Bidan]'s Transhumanist Agenda

Executive Order Brings Transhumanism: Biden Ushers In New Era of Human Biology To Pervert God’s Creation
* The [p]resident recently signed an E.O.
* Underneath the intentionally confusing language, it’s about advancing transhumanism — the use of genetic engineering, computers, and other advanced technologies to make us less human and more machine-like.
* Karen Kingston joins us to discuss:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2022/09/12/executive-order-on-advancing-biotechnology-and-biomanufacturing-innovation-for-a-sustainable-safe-and-secure-american-bioeconomy/
The Stew Peters Show | 14 September 2022
https://rumble.com/v1k3gg1-executive-order-brings-transhumanism-biden-ushers-in-new-era-of-human-biolo.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.