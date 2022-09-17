Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
[Bidan]'s Transhumanist Agenda
105 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published 2 months ago |

Executive Order Brings Transhumanism: Biden Ushers In New Era of Human Biology To Pervert God’s Creation

* The [p]resident recently signed an E.O.

* Underneath the intentionally confusing language, it’s about advancing transhumanism — the use of genetic engineering, computers, and other advanced technologies to make us less human and more machine-like.

* Karen Kingston joins us to discuss:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2022/09/12/executive-order-on-advancing-biotechnology-and-biomanufacturing-innovation-for-a-sustainable-safe-and-secure-american-bioeconomy/


The Stew Peters Show | 14 September 2022

https://rumble.com/v1k3gg1-executive-order-brings-transhumanism-biden-ushers-in-new-era-of-human-biolo.html

Keywords
artificial intelligencejoe bidengenetic engineeringtranshumanbiotechnologyhybridizationstew peterskaren kingstongenetic editingbiomanufacturingbiological databiodigital convergence

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket