Why You MUST Have Physical Silver IN YOUR POSSESSION -- Next Crisis Bigger Than a World War, It Would Bring Entire System Down Warns David Morgan
Published 18 hours ago

Sound money advocate David Morgan joins Daniela Cambone to discuss the Argentine election, the Dutch Central Bank preparing for a gold standard, bank failures, CBDCs, cyber attacks, and maintaining gratitude this Thanksgiving.

