GLITCH IN THE CODE With MAX IGAN (The Soul Harvest)

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Have the Global Cult of bloodlines families gotten to the point where they are home and dry or can we turn this around ?...after all we absolutely have the numbers.
Did Trump set up Q followers only to dump them at the door of the Capitol building as he left (an entrapment programme). Now they can all be identified as he dragged them out into the light. Unfortunately this also effects those of us who do not support Trump as a saviour but have researched many of the conspiracies that are very true.
Do we now live an augmented reality? one where souls are being harvested in a harvest that takes place every few thousands years.
- February 1st, 2021.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/yOOybq4C6PY/
The Glitch In The Code Show